Additional witnesses step forward in tribal hatred speech case against ‘Why Me’

IN the intensifying legal saga surrounding Francis Kapwepwe, commonly known as “WHY ME,” two more witnesses have emerged, adding fuel to the ongoing case against him for alleged expressions of tribal hatred.

Southern Province police commanding officer, Auxensio Daka, revealed that two additional witnesses based in Choma are slated to provide testimony to the Anti-Fraud Unit in Livingstone district today.

The case stems from a report filed by Mwiinga Innocent, a 48-year-old businessman from Livingstone, who accused Kapwepwe of targeting the Tonga tribe with derogatory remarks.

The report, lodged on April 4 2024, alleged that Kapwepwe used various online platforms, including TikTok and Facebook, to disseminate his divisive rhetoric between March 5 and April 6, 2024.

“Be further informed that the said Francis Kabwe Kapwepwe who is currently detained at the Livingstone Central Police Station was today the 29th of April,2024 warned and cautioned for the offence of expressing contempt or hatred of persons because of tribe.”

“This is according to Section 70 of the penal Code cap 87 of the laws of Zambia as read with Section 65 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act No 2 of 2021 and was subsequently arrested for the same offence,” Daka explained.

The detained Kapwepwe awaits potential court proceedings pending the submission of the case to the National Prosecutions Authority (NPA) today.

Following completion of all formalities, the NPA will consider arraigning the accused individual, marking a significant juncture in the legal battle against tribal incitement…https://kalemba.news/…/additional-witnesses-step…/

By Elesani Phiri

Kalemba