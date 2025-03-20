Address poverty not Constitution, Church Mother bodies tell HH
By Jane Chanda
Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) general secretary Fr Emmanuel Chikoya has expressed concern over the rushed constitutional amendment process, citing lack of public consultation and transparency.
And Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ) executive director Bishop Andrew Mwenda says the Church agrees with constitutional amendments, but urged the government to reconsider the timing and make the changes after the 2026 general elections.
Speaking at a media briefing by the three Church mother bodies, namely Zambia Conference for Catholic Bishops (ZCCB), Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ), and Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ), at the Ecumenical Centre in Lusaka today, Fr Chikoya noted that the Church had consistently advocated for a comprehensive review of the constitution, not a piecemeal approach.
“The Church has been vocal on the need for constitutional amendments, but we object to the rushed process,” he said. “We urge the government to address the underlying causes of poverty and ensure sustainable development.”
He also condemned the use of insulting language against the Church, emphasising the need for respectful dialogue.
“We strongly object to the demeaning language used against Church leaders,” Fr Chikoya said.
He reiterated their commitment to speaking truth to power and promoting national unity, saying the needs of Zambians, particularly the vulnerable should be priotised over political interests.
Fr Chikoya expressed concern over the timing of the constitutional amendments, citing the proximity to the general elections and the potential for political manipulation.
“We don’t think there’s enough time to go through the amendments thoroughly,” he said.
Fr Chikoya urged the government to learn from history and avoid repeating past mistakes.
He insisted on the need for deliberate efforts to promote inclusivity, particularly for persons with disabilities.
“God have mercy on us … not that we don’t need the law, but to do a good thing you need to be forced by the law, then there’s something wrong there. So, much as we need the review, it is the issue
https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/address-poverty-not-constitution-church-mother-bodies-tell-hh/
Sometimes I think Hakainde just likes to start fights. But being the clever man that I am, I think he starts fights on purpose as a distraction to what he is doing. He is likely doing things in background that he does not want to be seen. Everyone is watching the fight over this constitution distraction while he is conducting undesirable activities.
Opposition and all concerned should keep a close eye on this man. Mark my words. He thinks he is clever. I am so clever that all my predictions have come to pass. I know his village tactics. He is up to no good. He creates fires and confusion so that people take their eyes off him.
Reject tribalism, corruption and oppression.
Vote wisely in 2026.
This faceless “IndigoTyrol” must have very little formal education. He is not specifying anything against HH, except to denigrate him for the sake of denigrating. He is one of those Zambians that cannot contribute anything meaningful, but can can only utter meaningless words he cannot explain: “tribalism, corruption, oppression.” He cannot explain and justify these terms against HH.
Father Chikoya is an extremely subjective person who is well known to dislike HH. Despite all the excellent social and economic developments HH is bringing about in Zambia, Chikoya never commends him. Moreover, there has been no “demeaning language” that has been used against the church. He just likes to show his very negative attitude towards the UPND govt.
There is no cost of living in any country that remains static. Here in RSA, the cost of living has shot up on all essential commodities. When the MMD left power, the PF found the lowest mealie meal price at K35 and when they lost power, it was at K200. If Fr Chikoya expected the price to have remained at K35 at the time of the PF departure, then he is ignorant of simple economics which even a primary school child would understand.
Chikoya has been deliberately quiet each time HH is publicly and crudely insulted by young people, simply because he strongly dislikes him.
Church Mother Bodies, UPND government has not failed to address poverty in the country.If government failed to address poverty we wouldn’t have seen so many farmers produce food the way they have done.There is no report of malnutrition through out the country.We faced very serious drought and government was steady fast to mitigate hunger and even went ahead to look at the wildlife situation of water shortage.Which poverty are you referring to.The UPND government has different programs concerning the sustainability of vulnerable people in the country.The UPND was given the mandate of five years and one year five months is remaining so far, they can do a lot including the amendment of constitution which has a lot of issues to be attended to.Why do some people say there is a rash in the amendment plan? This idea was there even before UPND came into power.And it was among the campaign promises and nothing strange here.Just let government do it’s work.