Address poverty not Constitution, Church Mother bodies tell HH



By Jane Chanda



Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) general secretary Fr Emmanuel Chikoya has expressed concern over the rushed constitutional amendment process, citing lack of public consultation and transparency.





And Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ) executive director Bishop Andrew Mwenda says the Church agrees with constitutional amendments, but urged the government to reconsider the timing and make the changes after the 2026 general elections.





Speaking at a media briefing by the three Church mother bodies, namely Zambia Conference for Catholic Bishops (ZCCB), Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ), and Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ), at the Ecumenical Centre in Lusaka today, Fr Chikoya noted that the Church had consistently advocated for a comprehensive review of the constitution, not a piecemeal approach.





“The Church has been vocal on the need for constitutional amendments, but we object to the rushed process,” he said. “We urge the government to address the underlying causes of poverty and ensure sustainable development.”



He also condemned the use of insulting language against the Church, emphasising the need for respectful dialogue.





“We strongly object to the demeaning language used against Church leaders,” Fr Chikoya said.



He reiterated their commitment to speaking truth to power and promoting national unity, saying the needs of Zambians, particularly the vulnerable should be priotised over political interests.





Fr Chikoya expressed concern over the timing of the constitutional amendments, citing the proximity to the general elections and the potential for political manipulation.



“We don’t think there’s enough time to go through the amendments thoroughly,” he said.



Fr Chikoya urged the government to learn from history and avoid repeating past mistakes.





He insisted on the need for deliberate efforts to promote inclusivity, particularly for persons with disabilities.



“God have mercy on us … not that we don’t need the law, but to do a good thing you need to be forced by the law, then there’s something wrong there. So, much as we need the review, it is the issue



