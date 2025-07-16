ADEG CRITICIZES ECZ OVER PF REGALIA BAN IN MFUWE BY-ELECTIONS CAMPAIGN





By: Sun FM TV Reporter



The Advocate for Democratic Governance Foundation (ADEG) has voiced strong opposition to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) for instructing the National Citizens Party (NCP) to stop using Patriotic Front (PF) regalia during campaigns for the upcoming Mfuwe parliamentary by-election.



ADEG Executive Director Gideon Musonda criticized the directive as unfortunate, arguing that political parties and alliances should be free to make their own decisions regarding campaign materials.





In an interview , Musonda emphasized that political alliances must be allowed to associate and identify themselves with the regalia of their choosing.





Mr. Musonda said the Electoral Commission of Zambia must not interfere in private arrangements between parties.





This statement adds to growing concerns from civil society groups, including the Christian Churches Monitoring Group (CCMG), which also condemned the ECZ’s stance as lacking legal basis.