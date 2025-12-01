Adolf Hitler Uunona has been re-elected to a fifth term

Adolf Hitler Uunona, a Namibian  politician, has been re-elected to a fifth term in a northern constituency.





Despite sharing a name with the Nazi dictator, he says he has “nothing to do” with Nazi ideology and usually goes by Adolf Uunona.





He explained that his father gave him the name without understanding its global meaning and that, as a child, he felt completely normal.





Uunona is a long-time SWAPO member and a highly popular local leader, winning huge majorities in previous elections.





German names remain common in Namibia because it was once a German colony and finally gained independence in 1990.