Adolf Hitler wins Namibia local elections



A Namibian councillor literally named Adolf Hitler has once again won his small local race, retaining his seat in the Ompundja constituency in northern Namibia.

Adolf Hitler Uunona, a longtime member of the ruling SWAPO party, has now held the position for around two decades and just secured victory yet again in the latest regional elections.





Uunona first went viral years ago after winning with roughly 85% of the vote, when it emerged that his full legal name matched that of the Nazi dictator.

He insists his father “had no idea” who Hitler was when he named him, and stresses he has no connection to Nazi ideology, describing himself instead as a civil-rights-minded local politician focused on infrastructure and social issues.