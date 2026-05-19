ADOPTION CERTIFICATES NOW MANDATORY FOR SPONSORED CANDIDATES



The Electoral Commission of Zambia –ECZ- has reminded political parties and aspiring candidates that adoption certificates for sponsored candidates are required for the 2026 nominations.





ECZ Chief Electoral Officer BROWN KASARO says the requirement comes following the enactment of the Electoral Process Amendment Act Number 12 of 2026.





Mr. KASARO explains that the adoption certificate must be presented to the Returning Officer when submitting nominations.





He says the certificate must be signed by the Party President along with the Secretary General or Deputy Secretary General of the political party.





Mr. KASARO adds that the document must include full details of the President and Secretary General, clearly stating their first names, surnames, and signatures, as they appear in the records of the Registrar of Societies.





He has urged political parties and aspiring candidates to start preparing for the 2026 nominations and ensure they meet all legal requirements.





Mr. KASARO has also advised that parties or candidates needing clarification should contact District Electoral Officers, Town Clerks, or Council Secretaries in their respective districts.





This according to a notice issued to political parties and aspiring candidates and provided by Mr. KASARO.



ZNBC