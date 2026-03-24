ADVICE TO CURRENT MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT AND MINISTERS



Koswe Editorial

We come in peace and not pieces. 98% of the current Members of parliament, Mayors, council Chairpersons and councillors will lose elections to either Independents or UPND would be newly adopted candidates.





But Koswe has heard that even some current Members of parliament have vowed to run as Independents in case their political parties don’t adopt them. Well. They will lose.





It is not surprising that voters are very comfortable with HH being President for another 5 years but people are extremely fatigued by their current Members of parliament including Ministers.





Our advice is that please don’t lose everything. Don’t lose your gratuity and elections. Better not to contest and keep your money.





To those who still want jobs since some people have taken political jobs as their survival or employment after retirement, they can still be rewarded jobs by HH if they decide not to contest but campaign for him.





We don’t think HH would decline giving a job to someone who openly announced that they were not running for office but would campaign for him. But some of these Members of Parliament and Ministers will even die quicker after elections shocker if they force themselves on people.





Otherwise pa ground pano people are openly saying that they will vote for HH but their current Members of parliament including Ministers bakamyanga zero.





Time-time, ECZ is just remaining with few days to announce the additional 70 constituencies elo in villages people have woken up and they are even saying these Ministers and Members of parliament only remember them when its election time but that this time around, people would rather vote for someone responsible enough.





Indeed whatever goes up must come down and if one has to continue being a nominated MP or be given a job as an Ambassador after August elections, they better start campaigning for HH now and drop their political and job seeking manners from voters who have clearly stated that they won’t vote for them.





Mundubile knows that he can’t win as an MP in Mporokoso no wonder he is positioning himself to be PF leader.