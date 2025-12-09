AFCON DIARY: CAF UNVEILS ‘ASSAD’, THE OFFICIAL MASCOT FOR TOTALENERGIES CAF AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS MOROCCO 2025





AS excitement builds to the kick-off of Africa’s biggest event; the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025, CAF and the Local Organising Committee have unveiled the Official Mascot for the competition, ‘ASSAD’.





Inspired by the Atlas lion, one of Morocco’s most iconic national symbols and a unifying and powerful figure across the African continent. His name, meaning “lion” in Arabic, embodies strength, pride, and cultural authenticity that resonates deeply with fans both in Morocco and throughout Africa.





As an ambassador for the tournament, Assad embodies the joy, passion, and energy that define Africa’s most prestigious football competition. He will play a crucial role in building an emotional connection and engaging audiences of all ages, especially children and families, who are central to football’s culture and its future.





Assad will play a leading role in fan engagement across stadiums, fan zones, and community events. He will support global marketing and promotional campaigns, enrich digital content and interactive experiences, and contribute to CAF’s long-term brand narrative.





Assad’s visual identity centres on a friendly, youthful lion whose expressive features and energetic personality reflect the warmth, creativity, and diversity of Africa. His colour palette and overall style align seamlessly with the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Morocco 2025 brand, ensuring a unified and dynamic tournament look.





Assad has been created not only for TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Morocco 2025, but for the future of African football. He will continue to feature in CAF grassroots and youth development programmes, school and community football initiatives, and future digital storytelling. As a long-term ambassador for African football, Assad aims to inspire and connect with the next generation across the continent.





With Assad leading the way, the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Morocco 2025 is poised to deliver an unforgettable experience, celebrating unity, pride, and the power of African football. The introduction of Assad represents a major milestone in shaping the tournament’s character and deepening its cultural impact.



Note: Zambia is in Group A alongside Morocco, Mali and Comoros.



CAF