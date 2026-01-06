‘AFCON exit not a setback, Bafana Bafana building for World Cup’ – Broos



Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has rejected suggestions that South Africa’s campaign at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations represented regression, insisting that the experience will help shape a stronger and more resilient squad ahead of the upcoming World Cup.





South Africa exited the continental championship in the round of 16, falling 2–1 to Cameroon in a tight encounter in Morocco. Despite the early elimination, Broos who guided Bafana to a bronze medal at the last AFCON struck a defiant tone in the post‑match press area.





“We are not going backwards,” Broos said, dismissing claims the team had lost ground under his leadership. “Maybe in some games performances were not at the level of South Africa that everyone knows, but you can’t say that about today.”





The veteran Belgian coach pointed to missed chances and a lack of luck as key factors in South Africa’s narrow defeat, rather than a decline in quality, noting that his side had come out fighting and created opportunities from the outset.





Looking ahead, Broos emphasised that the tournament has highlighted areas for growth while reinforcing positives within the squad.





He believes the AFCON journey including tough group games and a spirited knockout performance will serve as valuable preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, for which Bafana have already qualified.





“We must make a good evaluation of what happened here,” Broos added, underlining the need to build on lessons from Morocco as the team shifts focus to global competition later this year.





While the AFCON exit was a disappointment for supporters and players alike, Broos’s message was clear, the journey isn’t over, and the experience gained will be indispensable as South Africa aim to make their mark on the world stage.