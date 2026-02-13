🚨 AFRICA MUST STOP THE “CONSTITUTIONAL COUP” GAME 🚨



We shout when soldiers seize power.

We protest when tanks roll into presidential palaces.





But what about when leaders quietly seize power with a pen? ✍🏾



When constitutions are amended to reset term limits…

When courts are pressured to reinterpret clear laws…

When elections are structured so incumbents never truly lose…





Is that not also a coup — just dressed in a suit?



Former Liberian President George Weah once warned:



“As long as ECOWAS tolerates institutional coups that enable life presidencies, there will be military coups. And we cannot condemn military coups when we fail to condemn those who carry out institutional coups. ECOWAS should work in the interest of our people.”





That statement speaks to a deeper truth.



In 🇨🇲 Cameroon, Paul Biya has ruled for over four decades.

In 🇺🇬 Uganda, Yoweri Museveni removed age limits to extend his stay.

In 🇿🇼 Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa faces growing debate over term extensions.





When leaders manipulate constitutions to stay indefinitely, they weaken institutions, silence opposition, and shrink democratic space.





If we condemn military coups, we must also confront constitutional ones.



Power must rotate. Institutions must outlive individuals. Africa deserves leadership that respects the spirit — not just the loopholes — of democracy.