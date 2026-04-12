AFRICA REJECTS ‘DATA FOR DRUGS’ DEALS IN STUNNING US SNUB



African nations are pushing back against controversial US health agreements, with leaders from Zimbabwe to Kenya refusing deals that tie medical aid to decades-long access to sensitive data and strategic minerals.

The proposed arrangements some spanning up to 25 years have sparked outrage, with critics branding them exploitative and one-sided.





For years, Washington has quietly tapped into Africa’s health systems through donor-funded initiatives like HIV/AIDS programmes, gathering vast amounts of public health data with minimal scrutiny. But that era of silent compliance appears to be ending.





A growing chorus of African policymakers, activists, and experts now insist on fairer partnerships demanding sovereignty over data and meaningful returns for cooperation. The message is clear: aid must no longer come at the cost of autonomy.





As negotiations intensify, Africa is signalling a decisive shift from passive recipient to assertive partner in the global health arena.