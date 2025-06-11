AFRICAN AMBASSADORS ACCREDITED TO THE AFRICAN UNION PAY TRIBUTE TO FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU





11th June 2025



Ambassadors accredited to the African Union have been visiting the Embassy of the Republic of Zambia in Addis Ababa to sign the Book of Condolences in honor of the late Former President of Zambia, His Excellency Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, who passed away last week in South Africa.





The Namibian Ambassador to Ethiopia, H.E. Mr. Mbapeua Muvangua, remarked that former President Lungu’s passing was a profound loss not only for Zambia but also for the entire African continent. He reaffirmed Namibia’s solidarity with the people of Zambia during this period of national mourning.





Ambassador Muvangua also reflected on Zambia’s steadfast support during Namibia’s liberation struggle, an act of friendship and solidarity that remains deeply cherished by the Namibian people.







The Ambassador of Mozambique to Ethiopia, H.E. Ana Nemba, praised President Lungu’s legacy, noting his vital contributions to regional peace and development and his dedication to strengthening Zambia’s leadership role within the Southern African Development Community (SADC). She emphasized that this moment calls for unity among Zambians as they honor his life and leadership.







The Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of Malawi in Ethiopia, Mrs. Diana Nkomba Jere, also offered condolences on behalf of the Government and people of Malawi, extending heartfelt sympathies to Zambia during this difficult time.





The Ambassadors were received at the Embassy by Mr. Tom Michelo, Chargé d’Affaires of the Republic of Zambia to Ethiopia.



Issued by:



Mrs. Inutu Mupango Mwanza



First Secretary – Press & Tourism



Zambia Embassy, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia