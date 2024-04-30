African leaders ask for $120bn to fight climate change

African heads of state and government officials have said rich countries need to commit record contributions to help developing nations combat climate change.

At a meeting in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, for the World Bank’s International Development Association summit, President William Ruto called on donors to pay at least $120bn (£96bn) into a specially created low-interest World Bank facility.

Citing Kenya’s own devastating floods and a severe drought affecting southern African countries, Mr Ruto said there was an urgent need for collective action to ensure the planet’s survival.

Donor countries are due to pledge their contributions to the World Bank’s International Development Association at a conference in Japan in December.