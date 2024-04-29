African leaders gather in Nairobi for Word Bank summit

Several African leaders are gathering in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, for the World Bank’s International Development Association (IDA21) summit.

The two-day summit aims to address development challenges on the continent and work towards creating prosperous, inclusive, and sustainable economies.

The IDA is the part of the World Bank that helps the world’s 75 poorest countries, 39 of which are in Africa.

Among presidents attending the summit include Andry Rajoelina (Madagascar), Julius Maada Bio (Sierra Leone), Lazarus Chakwera (Malawi), Samia Suluhu Hassan (Tanzania) and Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia.

Others include Évariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi, Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of Mauritania and Comoros’ Azali Assoumani.