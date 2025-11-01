AFRICAN UNION CONGRATULATES PRESIDENT SAMIA SULUHU, URGES PEACE AFTER POST-ELECTION VIOLENCE IN TANZANIA

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, takes note of the results of the presidential election in #Tanzania and congratulates H.E. President Samia Suluhu Hassan for her victory.
The Chairperson deeply regrets the loss of human life during the post-electoral protests and extends his sincere condolences to the families of the victims.
He underscores the imperative of upholding fundamental rights and freedoms, including the right to peaceful assembly and expression, and encourages the authorities to safeguard these rights within the framework of the law. He also calls on citizens to exercise their rights in a peaceful and responsible manner.
The Chairperson recalls the principles of the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance, in particular respect for the rule of law, human rights, fundamental freedoms, and political pluralism, which are the cornerstones of democratic and stable societies.
The African Union reaffirms its readiness to support the people and Government of Tanzania in their efforts to preserve peace, national cohesion, and democracy.
Read @ https://au.int/en/pressreleases/20251101/auc-chairperson-congratulates-he-samia-suluhu-hassan-election-victory
No surprise. The African Union said nothing when she was getting rid of opponents on fake charges. Dictators will cover for each other. TIA!
The African Union is a Moribund Organisation, being run by Terrorists.
We have “Islamic Terror” in the African Union supporting the nonsense in Tanzania because the country is being run by an “Islamic Terrorist”. Less than 24 hours after the results are declared, before even the African Union Observer Mission submits the report, some Mamoudi Ali Yousouf , could be a relative of Osama bin laden, or Islamic State Terrorist Baghdadi quickly congrats the Tanzanian Dictator.
Who in his or her right senses can congratulate the Tanzanian Dictator?
This Terrorist masquerading as African Union Chief should be recalled. He is a danger to Africa.
This is the lousiest line l have heard from the AU, let this organ be disbanded
The AU is as corrupt as lungu and PF.
How can this bull sh1t corrupt organisation congratulate Tanzania.
More than 700 are dead and these effers at the AU say “congratulations”
Long live the Sahel Leadership. Death to AU