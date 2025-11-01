AFRICAN UNION CONGRATULATES PRESIDENT SAMIA SULUHU, URGES PEACE AFTER POST-ELECTION VIOLENCE IN TANZANIA

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali  Youssouf, takes note of the results of the presidential election in  #Tanzania and congratulates H.E. President Samia Suluhu Hassan for her  victory.



The Chairperson deeply regrets the loss of human life during the  post-electoral protests and extends his sincere condolences to the  families of the victims.

He underscores the imperative of upholding  fundamental rights and freedoms, including the right to peaceful  assembly and expression, and encourages the authorities to safeguard  these rights within the framework of the law. He also calls on citizens  to exercise their rights in a peaceful and responsible manner.



The Chairperson recalls the principles of the African Charter on  Democracy, Elections and Governance, in particular respect for the rule  of law, human rights, fundamental freedoms, and political pluralism,  which are the cornerstones of democratic and stable societies.



The African Union reaffirms its readiness to support the people and  Government of Tanzania in their efforts to preserve peace, national  cohesion, and democracy.

Read @ https://au.int/en/pressreleases/20251101/auc-chairperson-congratulates-he-samia-suluhu-hassan-election-victory

