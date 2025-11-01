AFRICAN UNION CONGRATULATES PRESIDENT SAMIA SULUHU, URGES PEACE AFTER POST-ELECTION VIOLENCE IN TANZANIA

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, takes note of the results of the presidential election in #Tanzania and congratulates H.E. President Samia Suluhu Hassan for her victory.





The Chairperson deeply regrets the loss of human life during the post-electoral protests and extends his sincere condolences to the families of the victims.

He underscores the imperative of upholding fundamental rights and freedoms, including the right to peaceful assembly and expression, and encourages the authorities to safeguard these rights within the framework of the law. He also calls on citizens to exercise their rights in a peaceful and responsible manner.





The Chairperson recalls the principles of the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance, in particular respect for the rule of law, human rights, fundamental freedoms, and political pluralism, which are the cornerstones of democratic and stable societies.





The African Union reaffirms its readiness to support the people and Government of Tanzania in their efforts to preserve peace, national cohesion, and democracy.



Read @ https://au.int/en/pressreleases/20251101/auc-chairperson-congratulates-he-samia-suluhu-hassan-election-victory