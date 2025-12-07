African Union Strongly Condemns  the Attempted Military Coup in Benin

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Strongly Condemns the Attempted Military Coup in the Republic of #Benin – 7 December 2025.





The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Yousouf, strongly and unequivocally condemns the military coup attempt that occurred on 7 December 2025 in the Republic of Benin. The Chairperson stresses that any form of military interference in political processes constitutes a grave violation of the fundamental principles and values of the African Union.





The Chairperson recalls the AU’s normative frameworks on Unconstitutional Changes of Government (UCGs), including the AU Constitutive Act (2000), the Lomé Declaration (2000), the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance (2007), and the Ezulwini Framework (2009), all of which categorically reject military encroachment in governance and affirm the primacy of constitutional order and democratic legitimacy as pillars of peace and stability on the continent.





The Chairperson calls on all actors involved in the coup attempt to immediately cease all unlawful actions, to fully respect the Constitution of Benin, and to return without delay to their legitimate barracks and professional obligations. He encourages all national stakeholders to prioritize unity, dialogue, and the preservation of national peace.





The Chairperson expresses deep concern over the troubling proliferation of military coups and coup attempts across parts of the region, noting with regret that such actions continue to undermine continental stability, threaten democratic gains, and embolden military actors to act outside constitutional mandates. He warns that these trends erode citizens’ trust in public institutions, weaken state authority, and endanger collective security.





The Chairperson reiterates the African Union’s zero tolerance stance toward any unconstitutional change of government, regardless of context or justification. He underscores that the AU remains firm and consistent in defending democratic governance, the rule of law, and the sovereign will of the African people.





The Chairperson further reaffirms the African Union’s support to H.E. President Patrice Talon, the legitimate authorities of the Republic of Benin, and the People of Benin, who continue to demonstrate their commitment to democracy, peace, and institutional stability.

The African Union stands ready, in coordination with regional and international partners, to accompany the Government and People of Benin toward the full restoration of constitutional normalcy and the strengthening of democratic institutions.



Read @ https://au.int/en/pressreleases/20251207/auc-chairperson-strongly-condemns-attempted-military-coup-benin