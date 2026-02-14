African Union summit meets under the shadow of Trump’s new policies



African Union leaders are meeting as United States President Donald Trump’s second-term policies reshape relations with Africa.





Washington has cut or frozen billions in foreign aid and shifted away from traditional assistance toward business-style agreements focused on trade, security cooperation and access to strategic minerals used in batteries, electronics and defence industries. The US previously provided about 26% of foreign aid to Africa.





Health programmes, including HIV/AIDS treatment supported by PEPFAR, have been affected, and some regions report rising food insecurity.





Many African countries are now strengthening ties with China, the EU and Gulf states to avoid dependence on a single global partner.



