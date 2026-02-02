🤯💔AFRICA’S BIGGEST BETRAYAL: CHINA’S “FREE” GIFT HAD HIDDEN MICROPHONES 🇪🇹🇨🇳 🇪🇹🇨🇳



In 2012, China gifted Africa a shiny new African Union Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.





$200 MILLION. “Free” they said. Built by Chinese firms. Chinese materials. Chinese workers (alongside Ethiopians).



We celebrated. We thanked them. We moved in.





THEN IN 2018, LE MONDE NEWSPAPER DROPPED A BOMB:



– Confidential AU data copied to Shanghai EVERY NIGHT from 2012-2017

– Microphones and listening devices found hidden throughout the building

– 5 YEARS of African secrets potentially compromised





China DENIED everything. Called it “absurd” and “groundless.”



BUT HERE’S WHAT THE AU DID NEXT :



– REPLACED all the servers

– REFUSED Chinese help configuring the new ones





Actions speak louder than denials.



The lesson? There’s NO such thing as a free building. Every “gift” comes with strings – or bugs.





Africa must BUILD for Africa. BY Africans. Like Nigeria building NNS Oji. Like South Africa building the world’s largest reservoir.





When we build ourselves, we control our destiny. When others build for us, we surrender our sovereignty.



WAKE UP AFRICA.





African hype media