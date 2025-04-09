AFRICA’S LARGEST STOVE FACTORY BREAKS GROUND IN KABWE

…………..Local Innovation, Global Impact — AFNON’s $1.2 Billion Vision for Clean Energy and Industrial Growth



In a landmark moment for Zambia and the continent at large, Africa’s largest stove factory officially broke ground yesterday in Kabwe’s Central Province. The facility, dubbed The Landmark, is the brainchild of 27-year-old Zambian entrepreneur and inventor Arnold Nyendwa, founder and CEO of AFNON Tech Industry Ltd.



Backed by a projected $20 million investment, The Landmark is poised to transform Zambia’s industrial landscape by manufacturing over 1 million clean cookstoves per month, while creating up to 3,000 local jobs. It is a bold move toward solving Africa’s clean energy crisis and positioning Zambia as a regional manufacturing powerhouse.





“This is not just a factory,” said Nyendwa at the groundbreaking ceremony. “It is the beginning of Zambia standing tall powered by local innovation, focused on export-led growth, and driven by sustainable solutions.” The factory will primarily serve markets in COMESA, SADC, and beyond, with 80% of production earmarked for export.





Nyendwa is best known for the invention of the Juvin Stove, a stainless-steel, hybrid cooking device that runs on gas, electricity, and charcoal pellets. Designed to reduce deforestation and health risks associated with traditional cooking methods, the stove has earned global acclaim, including recognition by the Solar Impulse Foundation in Switzerland as one of the world’s 1000 Efficient Solutions.





Built on 10 hectares of land provided by Headman Sokoni, The Landmark represents a major milestone in Zambia’s industrialization agenda. The plant is expected to generate annual revenues between $600 million and $1.2 billion, fueling Zambia’s growing ambitions to tap into global trade through homegrown innovations.



AFNON’s vision doesn’t stop at stoves. The company has closed deals for the production of 10 other household appliances including refrigerators, electric kettles, and pressing irons through Chinese partnerships, a move projected to generate an additional $10 billion at full rollout.





The initiative also sends a strong signal to international investors and development partners: Zambia is open for business, and its youthful innovators are ready to lead Africa’s next industrial chapter.



Nyendwa’s business strategy aligns with the African Union’s goals for self-sufficiency and green industrial growth.





His achievements have garnered international attention. Most recently, he was invited to speak at the UN Economic Commission for Africa’s Regional Forum for Sustainable Development, where his model for industrial-led transformation received widespread endorsement.





Away from the factory floor, Nyendwa is also building communities. Through AFNON, he is championing education, food programs, and vocational training for orphans and widows. “We’re not just creating products. We’re creating value for people and the planet,” he told Business Daily.





In addition, Nyendwa is behind Africa’s first dry cleanable pillows, another example of his knack for solving everyday problems with scalable innovations. His broader goal? “To inspire a new generation of African entrepreneurs to dream bigger and act locally with a global mindset.”



April 9, 2025

©️ KUMWESU