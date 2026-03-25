AFRICA’S MEGA-HIGHWAY: 56,000KM SUPER ROAD SET TO LINK THE CONTINENT!



A colossal transport revolution is on the horizon as Africa pushes forward with its most ambitious infrastructure project yet the Trans-African Highway.

Stretching an astonishing 56,683 kilometres, this mega-road network is set to connect major regions across the continent, opening up trade, travel, and economic opportunity on an unprecedented scale.





The vast route will weave through key nations including South Africa, Sudan, Cameroon, Tanzania, Mozambique, Uganda, Algeria, Nigeria, Zambia, Djibouti, Angola, and Kenya forming a powerful artery linking north, south, east, and west Africa.





Experts say the project could transform lives by boosting cross-border commerce, improving access to markets, and strengthening regional integration.

Once fully developed, the Trans-African Highway promises to reshape how goods and people move across Africa bringing the dream of a truly connected continent closer to reality.