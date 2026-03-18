“Brothers, I know this hurts deep—the trophy we fought for, bled for, and earned on the pitch has been taken away.





But listen to me: real victory isn’t in silver or gold handed over by decisions we can’t control as Allah blesses who he choses to bless.





True win lives in the heart, in the fire we showed every minute we wore the shirt of Senegal, in the unity that made us unstoppable.





We aren’t losing our pride today; we have proved who we are- People with a strong and resilient spirit! And every African who sees through the lenz of true justice knows the truth. Heads up, keep that same spirit, because the world saw our fight, and that’s worth more than any cup.





We rise again—stronger, hungrier, together. The heart of a Lion never breaks. 🇸🇳❤️ Let’s keep building.”

-Africa’s soccer superstar Sadio Mané pens deep, emotional words to his heartbroken teammates