AFRIFORUM vs THE ANC: IS THIS A FIGHT TO “SAVE” SOUTH AFRICA OR TO CONTROL ITS FUTURE?





There’s a political storm brewing in South Africa right now — and it’s bigger than most people realise.





AfriForum and the Solidarity Movement say they are “working to protect South Africa” from possible international consequences caused by the ANC’s foreign policy, land debates, and ongoing diplomatic tensions.

But the ANC is pushing back hard, accusing AfriForum of exaggerating, misleading, and creating panic where none exists.





And now, a new bill is exposing just how deep the cracks truly are.



WHAT’S REALLY HAPPENING?



🔹 AfriForum claims the country could face international backlash — especially from the United States — because of the ANC’s stance on global conflicts, property rights, and controversial alliances.

🔹 The ANC insists AfriForum is spreading “misinformation” and trying to embarrass the government on the world stage.



🔹 Ronald Lamola’s latest comments attacking the US have added fuel to the fire, making AfriForum’s diplomatic missions even more complicated.

🔹 Meanwhile, a new parliamentary bill is being introduced that could change how civil organisations engage internationally — a move critics say is aimed directly at AfriForum.



And here’s the twist…





“AFRIFORUM’S EFFORTS TO DESTROY THE COUNTRY ARE FINALLY PAYING OFF”…



That’s the sarcastic correction circulating online — flipping AfriForum’s own narrative.

Because many South Africans believe AfriForum isn’t “saving” the country…

they think the organisation is actually undermining South Africa’s sovereignty, escalating global tensions, and painting the nation as unstable in front of international powers.





THE REAL FIGHT ISN’T ABOUT THE BILL… IT’S ABOUT POWER



This clash is about:

✔ Who gets to speak for South Africa internationally

✔ Who controls the narrative around land, property, and sovereignty

✔ And who has the right to mobilise people across racial and political lines





AfriForum calls it “accountability.”

The ANC calls it “sabotage.”

South Africans see it as two giants fighting to shape the country’s future — and neither is backing down.





SO WHAT’S NEXT?



With rising political tension, international pressure, and new laws targeting NGOs, this battle is only getting started.





And the big question South Africans are asking is:

Who is actually fighting for the people… and who is fighting for