AfriForum’s Push for US Trade Deal Sparks Anger as Critics Say You Can’t Damage South Africa’s Image Abroad and Then Pretend to Be Its Saviour





Kallie Kriel says Solidarity and AfriForum are lobbying the US to keep South Africa in AGOA, but many South Africans accuse them of spreading fear and false stories that harmed the country first.





AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel has said that the Solidarity Movement, including AfriForum and Solidariteit, is working hard in the United States to make sure the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) is renewed and that South Africa is not removed from the list of countries that benefit from it.





AGOA is a very important trade agreement. It allows South African products to enter the US market with low or no tax. Thousands of jobs in farming, manufacturing and exports depend on it. If South Africa is removed, many workers could lose their jobs and the economy could suffer.





Kriel says his organisations are talking to US politicians and officials, urging them not to punish South Africa and to pass the agreement quickly.





But his statement caused strong anger online.



Many people reminded him that AfriForum and its leaders have for years gone overseas claiming that there is a “white genocide” in South Africa and that white farmers are having their land taken by force. Critics say these claims painted South Africa as violent, unstable and unsafe, and scared investors and trading partners.





Now, those same people say, AfriForum wants to present itself as a bridge between South Africa and the White House.



The response from the public is clear:

You cannot travel the world saying South Africa is collapsing, spreading fear and mistrust, and then later act like a peacemaker who wants to protect the country’s economy.





Commenters also said AfriForum does not speak for all South Africans, but mainly for a specific Afrikaner political group. They argue that South Africa is a diverse nation, and no single organisation has the right to claim it represents everyone when talking to foreign governments.





In short, the anger is about trust.

People feel that if you damage your country’s image internationally, you cannot later claim to be the hero trying to fix the same damage.