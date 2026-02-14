AFRIKANER REFUGEES IN THE U.S. REPORT HOUSING STRUGGLES AND FINANCIAL HARDSHIP

Afrikaner refugees from South Africa who have recently resettled in the United States say they are encountering severe housing and financial difficulties, raising concerns about the effectiveness of federally funded resettlement programmes.





Investigative journalist Madeleine Rowley of The Free Press told CBS News that many Afrikaner arrivals are “barely scraping by” due to systemic failures in support structures designed to help refugees establish stable lives. According to Rowley, refugees reported being housed in unsafe motels or apartments with serious health hazards, including mould and poor sanitation, despite government contractors receiving substantial funding to provide safe accommodation.





Each refugee reportedly receives about $2000 in initial support, but many say the entire amount is consumed by rent, leaving little for food, transport, or other basic needs. Some refugees described walking long distances to access groceries and limiting themselves to one meal a day to stretch their resources.





One former farmer who relocated to Denver said his family was placed in a dirty basement apartment in a high-crime area, where drug use and prostitution were visible on nearby streets. He said the conditions made it difficult to rebuild their lives despite arriving with hopes of safety and opportunity.





The refugee arrivals follow a February 2025 executive order issued by U.S. President Donald Trump, which prioritised Afrikaners for refugee resettlement. The order described Afrikaners as victims of racial discrimination and made them eligible for government assistance and a pathway to citizenship.





Since the first group of 59 Afrikaners arrived in May, the number has grown to 1,647. U.S. authorities expect an additional 5,380 Afrikaner refugees to enter the country by 30 September as overall refugee admissions were cut to 7500.





Refugees interviewed said they had come seeking stability and a fresh start but now face uncertainty as they struggle with housing affordability, safety concerns and limited financial support.