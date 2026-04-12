AFTER 21 HOURS OF TALKS, IRAN TELLS AMERICA: WE WILL KEEP OUR URANIUM



After one of the most intense diplomatic sessions in recent history, Iran and the United States have walked away from nuclear negotiations in Islamabad with no deal on the table.





21 hours of back and forth talks, and Iran still refused to surrender its right to enrich uranium.





US Vice President JD Vance confirmed Tehran would not commit to abandoning its nuclear program long term.





Iran fired back, blaming America’s “excessive demands” for the collapse, saying Washington wanted them to destroy their nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, and hand over all enriched uranium to the US.





Iran’s position is clear: enrichment is a national right, not a bargaining chip.



For Africa, this matters more than most people realise.





A military escalation following these failed talks could shut down the Strait of Hormuz again, sending oil prices through the roof and hammering African economies already under pressure.





East African nations dependent on fuel imports, and African industries relying on stable energy costs, would feel this first.





The ceasefire clock is ticking. If diplomacy dies, the bombs may speak next.



Can Iran hold its ground, or will the pressure eventually force a deal?



African hype media