After a 21-hour marathon negotiation, the United States and Iran failed to reach an agreement

 BREAKING: THE ISLAMABAD TALKS JUST ENDED.



21 hours. No deal.



Here is exactly what happened.



Both delegations arrived Saturday and met separately with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif first.





Then after Iran’s preconditions around a reduction in Israeli attacks on Lebanon were partially addressed, face-to-face direct talks began Saturday afternoon.





This was historic.



The highest-level direct meeting between the US and Iran in 47 years.



Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir mediated at several points through the night.





The talks ran past midnight. 21 hours total.



And they ended without a deal.





WHAT VANCE SAID WALKING OUT.



“The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement. And I think that’s bad news for Iran much more than it’s bad news for the United States of America. So we go back to the United States having not come to an agreement.”





WHAT PRESIDENT TRUMP SAID FROM THE WHITE HOUSE.



“Whether we make a deal or not makes no difference to me. Regardless of what happens, we win.”





WHAT BROKE DOWN.



Pakistani sources told CNN the overall tone was “largely positive” — but a hard stalemate emerged over one issue.



“Control of the Strait of Hormuz.”





A source close to Iran’s negotiating team said the US demands regarding the strait were “unacceptable.”



Iran also presented Pakistani mediators with four “non-negotiable conditions” that were not publicly disclosed.





There was one moment that looked like progress.



A senior Iranian source told Reuters the US had agreed to release Iran’s frozen assets held in Qatar and foreign banks calling it a sign of “seriousness.” A US official immediately denied it.





Meanwhile the US announced it had begun mine-clearing operations in the Strait of Hormuz during the talks.





It remains unclear if this was coordinated with Iran or a unilateral move.

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WHAT HAPPENS NOW.



Talks are expected to continue Sunday. The ceasefire still expires April 22.



10 days left.