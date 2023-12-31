CHEAP TSHISEKEDI POLITICS: After Blocking Katumbi, Tshisekedi Orders Cancellation Of Football Match Between Mazembe And Lupopo

Afraid of a possible show solidarity and support by the people towards his political rival, Democratic Republic of Congo dictator Fèlix Tshisekedi has just ordered the cancellation of a football match on political grounds.

Lubumbashi giants TP Mazembe and arch-rivals FC Saint-Éloi Lupopo had already concluded their pre-match warm ups before the abrupt communication of the cancellation of the Linafoot fixture at the Joseph Kabila Stadium.

Scared of having a scene that would contradict the illegitimate and rigged results that have been announced in his favour, Tshisekedi ordered the National Civil Aviation Authority to cancel opposition candidate and Mazembe President Moïse Katumbi’s flight permit to Kalemie where he was to attend the match.

Tshisekedi has since gone on to abuse his power and ordered FECOFA to cancel the highy-anticipated football fixture all together.

A huge and highly expectant crowd had turned up at the Joseph Kabila Stadium to witness the blockbuster fixture as well as meet their leader.

Both teams had already concluded their warm-ups and preparing to come out of the dressing rooms for kick-off before FECOFA ordered the cancellation of the match after instructions from the high office.

The two teams as well as spectators have since started making their way back home as per order by the Tshisekedi regime.