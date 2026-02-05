BREAKING:

🇺🇸🇮🇷 After US-Iranian talks collapsed, an all-out war is now highly possible





Talks between Iran and the U.S. have collapsed after the U.S. did not agree to Iran’s demand to change the location to Oman, and limit the negotiations purely to the nuclear issue’ – Axios





We told them [the Iranians] it is this [Friday talks] or nothing, and they said, ‘Ok, then nothing,'” – A US official tells Axios.





We’re still willing to negotiate with Iran if they include the missile program and move the talks back to Istanbul. We urge Iran to reconsider the decision.’ – U.S. officials to Axios





‘We didn’t expect the Iranians to say no’ – U.S. official to Reuters





Following Iran’s cancellation of the planned talks, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will leave the Middle East and go back to Washington D.C. tomorrow