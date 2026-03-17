After War Breaks Out, Iran’s Oil Exports Continue at Near-Normal Levels



New data suggests that Iran’s oil exports have remained close to pre-war levels despite the ongoing conflict and tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz.

The development challenges earlier assumptions that major oil producers — including Iran itself — would hesitate to keep shipping through the strategic waterway due to the risk of disruption.





According to tanker tracking data and satellite imagery, Iranian crude shipments are still moving through the Strait of Hormuz in significant volumes.

Analysts note that millions of barrels of Iranian oil were already stored at sea waiting for buyers before the conflict began, helping Tehran maintain a steady flow of exports even as regional instability intensified.





While the war has disrupted crude oil and natural gas shipments from several neighboring Gulf states, Iran appears to have maintained much of its export capacity.

Observers say the situation highlights the complexity of the global energy market, where strategic reserves, floating storage, and alternative buyers can soften the immediate economic impact of wartime tensions.