Ai-Generated Fake Sources Force SA Minister To Scrap Ai Policy Draft

Minister Withdraws AI Policy Draft Over Fake Sources Scandal

South Africa’s Communications Minister Solly Malatsi has withdrawn the Draft National Artificial Intelligence Policy after it emerged that the document contained fictitious references, raising serious concerns about its credibility and integrity.

Policy Pulled After Integrity Concerns

The Ministry of Communications and Digital Technologies confirmed on 26 April 2026 that the draft policy, which had been released for public comment, was flawed. The issue centred on fabricated sources appearing in the reference list.

According to the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, internal checks were triggered after the irregularities came to light. These checks confirmed that the sources cited in the policy were not genuine.

In the official statement, the Ministry said:

“Following revelations that the Draft National Artificial Intelligence Policy published for public comment contains various fictitious sources in its reference list, we initiated internal questions which have now confirmed that this was the case.”

The Minister moved swiftly to withdraw the document, stressing that the failure went beyond a minor oversight.

“This failure is not a mere technical issue but has compromised the integrity and credibility of the draft policy. As such, I am withdrawing the Draft National Artificial Intelligence Policy.”

Ai Blamed For Faulty References

The Ministry pointed to the likely use of artificial intelligence tools as the source of the problem. It said the most plausible explanation was that AI-generated citations were inserted into the document without proper human verification.

“The most plausible explanation is that AI-generated citations were included without proper verification. This should not have happened.”

The statement highlighted the risks of relying on AI without adequate oversight. It also underscored the importance of maintaining high standards in official government publications.

“This unacceptable lapse proves why vigilant human oversight over the use of artificial intelligence is critical.”

The draft policy had been expected to guide South Africa’s approach to artificial intelligence, making the revelation particularly significant.

Consequences Promised For Officials

Minister Malatsi made it clear that accountability would follow. He said the department had failed to meet the standards expected of an institution tasked with shaping national digital policy.

“South Africans deserve better. The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies did not deliver on the standard that is acceptable.”

He added that action would be taken against those responsible for both drafting and quality assurance processes.

“There will be consequence management for those responsible for drafting and quality assurance.”

The Ministry also indicated that the situation would be treated with urgency and seriousness, describing it as a learning moment.

“It is a lesson we take with humility.”

The withdrawal leaves a gap in South Africa’s artificial intelligence policy framework, with no immediate timeline provided for a revised draft.