AIPAC SLAMS MINISTRY OF JUSTICE OVER LACK OF LEGITIMACY IN BILL 7 DEBATES AND NEED TO REVISE CYBER CRIMES ACT





23rd June, 2025



The Acton Institute for Policy Analysis Centre (AIPAC) expresses profound disappointment in the manner the Ministry of Justice is handling the Bill 7 debates and process, which starkly lacks legitimacy from the people of Zambia, Presenting Bill 7 before parliament will be suicidal especially that many stakeholders advice has been ingored by the Ministry of Justice. The Ministry of Justice and Home Affairs betrayed the trust of stakeholders regarding the Cyber Crimes Bill, disregarding the principles of transparency, accountability, and inclusivity that are essential for democratic governance.





Despite His Excellency President Hichilema’s meeting with various stakeholders at State House, where agreements were made to address concerns, our voices were shockingly ignored. The Cyber Crimes Bill was passed into law with clauses that pose a significant threat to freedom of expression and the rights of whistleblowers in the fight against corruption. This development is particularly disheartening given the commitment made by the President to consider stakeholders’ concerns and ensure that the legislative process is people-centered.





The recent condemnation of the Cyber Crimes Act in its current form by the UN Human Rights Commission only serves to underscore our deep-seated apprehensions. AIPAC is concerned that the Act’s provisions may be used to suppress dissenting voices, stifle critical reporting, and undermine the fight against corruption.





AIPAC urges the Ministry of Justice to revisit the Cyber Crimes Act and align it with international human rights standards, ensuring the protection of fundamental freedoms and the promotion of a just society. The people of Zambia deserve legislative processes that are transparent, inclusive, and reflective of their needs and rights. It is imperative that the Ministry of Justice prioritizes the concerns of stakeholders and engages in meaningful consultations to ensure that the Act is amended to address the legitimate concerns raised.





We call upon the UPND administration to demonstrate its commitment to upholding human rights and the rule of law by taking immediate action to review and amend the Cyber Crimes Act. AIPAC remains committed to advocating for policies and laws that promote good governance, transparency, and accountability in Zambia.



Issued and Signed by



Solomon Ngoma



Executive Director