Aisha Gaddafi, the daughter of the slain Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, warns Iran 🇮🇷





“Negotiations with wolves do not lead to the salvation of the herd – they merely set the date for the next hunt,” she stated.

According to her, the West assured her father that if he gave up on nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs, the world would open its doors to him. “He believed it, made concessions… And NATO’s bombs turned Libya into ruins”.

She urged Iranians not to make concessions to the enemy, as they do not lead to peace, but only to destruction.





Aisha’ss husband and her son were killed in 2011 during the war that killed her farm Colonel Gaddafi