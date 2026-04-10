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AKA Murder Accused Brothers Siyabonga And Malusi Ndimande Drop Bail Bid In Court





Brothers Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande have abandoned their bail application in the high-profile murder case of rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and his friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane.





The pair appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday, where they formally withdrew their bid for release.





The Ndimande brothers are among the accused linked to the 2023 killings of AKA and Tibz, who were shot outside the now-defunct Wish restaurant in Florida, Durban.





They were extradited from Eswatini in November following a lengthy legal battle. Their return to South Africa came after they also abandoned efforts to challenge their extradition.





The court has postponed the matter to 17 April, when indictments are expected to be presented as the case moves closer to trial.