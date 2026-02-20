AKA RAISES CONCERNS OVER CONSTITUENCY DELIMITATION PROCESS



Veteran politician and senior citizen Prince Akashambatwa Mbikusita-Lewanika has raised concerns regarding the ongoing constituency delimitation process and the planned increase in parliamentary seats from 156 to 226 ahead of the August 13, 2026 general elections.





In a letter addressed to the Electoral Commission of Zambia -ECZ Chairperson, the Prince questions the transparency, timelines and criteria being applied in the exercise, which follows constitutional amendments expanding the number of constituencies.





In his letter, the prince has copied in Members of the Constitutional Court, the Minister of Justice, the Secretary to the Cabinet and the Chairperson of the Law Association of Zambia.





He notes that the delimitation process is taking place less than a year before the 2026 elections, raising what he describes as serious governance and democratic accountability issues.





Prince Akashambatwa states that his concerns are informed by his multidisciplinary academic background in history, political science, public administration, international affairs, Africana studies, development administration and economic development.





He further cites his extensive experience in senior roles across government, parastatal, private sector and traditional leadership structures, including service on a comprehensive electoral review commission.





Among the key issues raised are limited transparency in the delimitation process, compressed timelines for consultation and implementation, questions surrounding population equality and fair representation and concerns about potential partisan gerrymandering.





He has proposed several corrective measures for consideration by the Commission including publication of the 2019 Delimitation Report, disclosure of the demographic formula used to delimitate and extension of the consultation period.





He has also recommended the re-opening and extension of the voter registration exercise, publication of draft constituency maps and clear and objective criteria for allocating new constituencies to districts.