AKA’s Father Tony Forbes Expresses “Extreme Disappointment” Over CCTV Footage Aired at Madlanga Commission





The father of late award-winning rapper AKA, Tony Forbes, has expressed his “extreme disappointment” over the airing of his son’s final moments during proceedings at the Madlanga Commission last week.





The commission played CCTV footage capturing the murder of Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as AKA, alongside his close friend, celebrity chef and entrepreneur Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.





Seven suspects have since been arrested in connection with the murders, which sent shockwaves across South Africa.





AKA and Tibz were gunned down outside a restaurant on Florida Road in Durban on February 10, 2023, in what police have described as a targeted hit. While authorities confirmed that hitmen were allegedly paid to carry out the attack, the motive has not yet been publicly disclosed.





In a letter addressed to the commission, Forbes said that while he appreciates the work being done, the decision to broadcast the footage was careless and showed a lack of consideration for the family.





He is now seeking a formal explanation from the commissioners regarding the decision.



The footage was presented during the testimony of Gauteng Organised Crime Unit officer Sergeant Fannie Nkosi, who claimed to have worked on the case before it was later taken over by the KwaZulu-Natal Political Killings Task Team.





Among those accused are brothers Siyabonga Gezani Ndimande and Malusi Dave Ndimande, who are key suspects in the case.





The pair allegedly fled South Africa and hid in Eswatini before being extradited back to the country in November 2025.





They are currently facing 24 charges, including murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and unlawful possession of firearms.





According to reports, Siyabonga Ndimande is alleged to have coordinated the firearms and the getaway vehicle, while Malusi Ndimande is accused of carrying out the fatal shooting.