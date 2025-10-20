AKASHAMBATWA ACCUSES ZAMBIAN POLITICIANS OF HYPOCRISY AND POLITICIZING PRAYER DAY





By Lukundo Nankamba



Veteran politician Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika has accused Zambian politicians of hypocrisy, alleging that they have turned the National Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and Reconciliation into a tool for partisan gain.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Dr. Lewanika is concerned that this year’s National Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and Reconciliation, was used as a campaign forum by politicians.





The veteran politician says that the use of Christianity for political purposes is an act of hypocrisy and is a trend that has not changed from previous administrations..





Dr. Lewanika has since urged Christians to be alert and focus their energies on establishing a true democratic, and developed nation, as the country heads to the polls next year.



