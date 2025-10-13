 AKON GRADUATED FROM HAKIMI’S DIVORCE SCHOOL

Some few weeks ago, Akon’s wife, Tomeka Thiam filed for a divorce. She filed to part ways with Akon after 29 years of marriage.

She is demanded a jaw-dropping €100M as compensation from Akon, claiming she helped built Akon’s empire throughout the 29 years of marriage. In her words, “I stood by Akon throughout all the pain, all the cheating and all the struggles. I deserve my share of what we built together”.

The interesting part here is that the court handling the divorce case had access to Akon’s accounts, they reportedly found only a total sum of $10,000. The rest of the singer’s wealth is allegedly sitting comfortably in his mother’s account.

This reminds the world of Moroccan football star, Acraf Hakimi. The only way Hakimi could protect his wealth was by saving everything in his mother’s name. His then wife filed for divorce, demanding huge sums but Hakimi had nothing in his account. He instead had everything saved in his mother’s name only to secure his wealth.

Tomeka Thiam demanded for 100M but it seems she will have to settle for $10k and the court will have to decide how she shares it with Akon凉

