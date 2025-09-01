Al Ahly Fires Jose Riveiro After Poor Start to Season

Al Ahly have fired head coach Jose Riveiro after a disastrous start to the season.

Why Jose Riveiro Was Fired by Al Ahly?

The Spanish coach, who previously worked at Orlando Pirates, managed just one win in seven games. Saturday’s 2-0 home loss to African champions Pyramid FC proved to be the breaking point.

On Sunday, the club confirmed that Riveiro and his assistant had left by mutual consent.

In their statement, Al Ahly explained that the decision came after long discussions with the club’s top leadership, including president Mahmoud Al-Khatib and sports director Mohamed Youssef. They said Riveiro had worked hard and given his best, but the poor results made it impossible to continue. The club stressed that their ambitions are much higher, both in Egypt and in African competitions.

“The club thanked Mr. Jose Ribeiro, the technical director of the first football team, and his assistant for the past period, and the contractual relationship was terminated by mutual consent. This came after the meetings of the planning committee in the presence of Captain Mahmoud Al-Khatib, President of the Club, and Captain Mohamed Youssef, the Sports Director, which started at eleven o’clock this morning and lasted for several hours, during which the reports submitted by both the Sports Director and the Technical Director were discussed, and in light of them, the aforementioned decision was made.”

Next Steps for the Club

The statement also noted that the planning committee is already meeting to decide who will take charge next.

“In its meeting with Jose Ribeiro, the committee stressed its appreciation for what he has done since taking charge, and that he has made a lot of effort, but the results did not help to complete the experience, at a time when the club seeks to achieve the great ambitions of its fans at the local and continental levels. The planning committee continues its meetings to settle on the final concept of the technical staff that will lead the team during the next stage,” the statement read.

Al Ahly’s struggles this season have left them sitting in 12th place with just one point from five league games, a position far below the standards expected of the Cairo giants.