Al B Sure Claims Kim Porter Kept Diary About Diddy’s Alleged Crimes

Kim Porter has been the subject of widespread speculation over the last few years. The late model and actress died in 2009, but her relationship with Diddy has become a topic of public fascination since the mogul was arrested. So much so, that multiple sources have come forward and claimed Porter kept a diary or journal of her experiences with Diddy. Al B Sure, Porter’s ex-husband, is the latest celebrity to make this claim.

Al B Sure appears in the upcoming Peacock documentary Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy. During said doc, the singer discusses Diddy’s relationship with Kim Porter. He claimed that Porter kept a diary that chronicled all of the alleged crimes that Diddy committed during their time together. “What I do know is that before her death she was keeping a diary,” Al B Sure asserted. “Someone got the passcode to her phone and computer. [They] found out what [she] was writing, what was going on behind closed doors.” The singer also claims that Kim Porter confided in him during her romance with Diddy.

Al B Sure recalls being concerned about Porter’s well being. The same goes for his son, Quincy Brown, who was adopted by Diddy. “She began to confide in me,” he explained. “She said something’s not right. [Diddy’s] soul has gone completely dark like he’s just not there.” The most inflammatory thing the singer said during the documentary, though, was about Porter’s death. Al B Sure accused Diddy of killing her in an effort to conceal his list of crimes. He didn’t want Porter to “blow the lid off” his activities, the singer alleged.

The diary rumor has made the rounds on several outlets over the last year. A memoir was published via Amazon, but was subsequently taken down when it was proved to be a fake. Kim Porter’s children, which includes Quincy Brown, denied the existence of a diary or memoir in a public statement. “Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue,” they said. “She did not. And anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves.”