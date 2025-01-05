Al Nassr Marks Ronaldo’s 2-Year Anniversary with Touching Video Tribute

Al Nassr shared a heartfelt video to commemorate Cristiano Ronaldo’s two-year anniversary with the club.

Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in the summer of 2023, making a surprising move to Saudi Arabia after a contentious departure from Manchester United, following a fallout with then-manager Erik ten Hag.

The Portuguese superstar signed with the reigning league champions to lead Saudi Arabia’s ambitious efforts to attract global talent to the Saudi Pro League.

Currently thriving in the league, the evergreen 39-year-old’s future remains uncertain.

According to Marca, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is open to exploring new opportunities and has no plans to retire anytime soon.

To mark his two-year milestone, Al Nassr released an emotional tribute video celebrating Ronaldo’s impact.

The video follows a fan’s dream of witnessing his idol play for his beloved team, concluding with a touching message of gratitude to the legendary forward.

What’s next for Ronaldo?

Ronaldo signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Al-Nassr upon joining the Saudi Pro League club.

That contract is set to expire at the end of the current season. As he approaches the final six months of his tenure at Al-Awwal Park, Ronaldo will soon be eligible to engage in discussions with other clubs.

Since arriving at Al-Nassr, Ronaldo has yet to guide the team to a Saudi Pro League title or secure any other major trophy.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is reportedly determined to claim some silverware before potentially leaving Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo highlights Saudi League difficulty

Ronaldo previously emphasised the physical demands of playing in Saudi Arabia, citing the searing temperatures that test even the fittest athletes.

“Try to sprint in 38, 39, 40-degree weather and see…” he remarked, shedding light on an often-overlooked challenge faced by players in the Gulf region.

Such conditions add another layer of complexity to the league’s competitiveness.

Saudi Pro League: A destination for global stars

Since Ronaldo’s move to Al-Nassr in January 2023, the league has experienced an influx of world-class talent, including stars like Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kanté, Sadio Mané, Fabinho, and Neymar Junior.

This transformation has elevated the league’s profile, making it a destination for elite footballers seeking new challenges.

Ronaldo’s rates Saudi League ahead of Ligue 1

Ronaldo argues that the Saudi Professional League is more competitive than one of Europe’s top five leagues.

The Portuguese football icon currently plies his trade in the Middle East with Al-Nassr after two decades in Europe.