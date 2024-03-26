ALBINISM FOUNDATION OF ZAMBIA TACKLES ALBINO TRAFFICKING

In a bid to address the alarming issues of human trafficking and violence against albinos, the Albinism Foundation of Zambia has intensified its efforts to raise awareness and protect the rights of individuals with albinism. The foundation aims to dispel myths, educate the public, and collaborate with various media outlets and the human rights commission.

Prominent technical advisor, John Chiti, highlighted the foundation’s ongoing collaboration with different media platforms and the human rights commission, emphasizing the importance of eradicating misconceptions surrounding albinism. The foundation’s primary focus is to combat the trafficking of albinos and ensure their overall well-being.

“Our members receive educational assistance to improve their lives and opportunities, which includes creating awareness about their basic human rights,” stated Mr. Chiti. The foundation is actively involved in providing support and resources to empower individuals with albinism, fostering a better understanding of their rights within the community.

Additionally, the organization is committed to tackling health issues associated with albinism. Mr. Chiti emphasized that the foundation distributes free sunscreen to protect against skin cancer, a condition that albinos are particularly vulnerable to. Moreover, they educate the public about cancer prevention and promote overall health awareness.

The alarming rise in incidents of human trafficking and violence against people with albinism has sparked considerable concern among sections of society. The efforts made by the Albinism Foundation of Zambia not only aim to address these urgent issues but also to create a more inclusive and supportive society for individuals with albinism.

With their collaborative approach and dedication, the foundation hopes to bring about a significant change in public perception and put an end to the exploitation and mistreatment faced by albinos, ultimately ensuring their safety and well-being.