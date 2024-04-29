EU restricts visa for Ethiopians in repatriation row

The European Union (EU) says it will restrict visa provisions for Ethiopian nationals because of the lack of cooperation from the government to take back citizens who overstay illegally.

In a statement released on Monday, the EU council said it would no longer issue multiple entry visas to Ethiopians.

It added that it would also stop waiving the visa fee for Ethiopian holders of diplomatic and service passports.

The visa processing would extend from 15 days to 45 days, the EU said.

Ethiopian authorities are yet to comment on the matter.

The move comes after the EU concluded that “cooperation by Ethiopia in the field of readmission of its nationals illegally staying in the EU is insufficient”.

The EU has said the restrictions are temporary, but did not mention a specific end date.

The EU has been facing record levels of migrants from across the world and have taken action to tighten border security.

Last year saw some 380,000 people illegally crossing the EU’s borders – the highest number since 2016.