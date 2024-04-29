HON.MAZIMBA DIES, BODY TAKEN TO MBALA BY ROAD

Former Deputy minister of Transport and Communication and former Mpulungu MP Hon. Harrigan HW Mazimba has died.

Mr Harrigan died on Wednesday 25th April 2024 in Lusaka after a long time of illness.

His remains have been transported by road,1000km away to Mbala as Government failed to provide air transport.

Hon. Harrigan Mazimba served as Mpulungu Member of Parliament under the Movement for Multi Party Democracy MMD in 2001 and Deputy minister of Transport and Communication under the same government.

In 2020 Mr Mazimba was sent in foreign service to be the Deputy Ambassador in Angola.

May His Soul Rest in Eternal Peace.