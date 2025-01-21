Albino Grave Desecration Shocks Monze Community.



A horrifying incident of grave desecration has sent shockwaves through Monze District, Southern Province, as police unravel a chilling case involving the exhumation of an albino’s grave. The grave, belonging to Mr. Martin McDonald Wash, an albino who died in 2000, was discovered tampered with on October 4, 2024, at Chimpati Village under Chief Choongo. Villagers are reeling from the macabre act, which has unearthed fears of ritualistic practices in the area.





The gruesome discovery was made by Mr. Mabuto Charles, a 71-year-old resident of Chimpati Village. According to the police, Mr. Charles stumbled upon the grave with its contents exposed, including clothes and blankets. Authorities confirmed that the grave had been forcefully exhumed, leaving the skeletal remains vulnerable to theft. Investigators have since launched an in-depth probe into the incident, leaving a trail of unease among local residents who fear the involvement of dark occult practices.





In a startling turn of events, police in Chilenje, Lusaka, apprehended a suspect on January 5, 2025. Mr. Nicholas Habeenzu, a 49-year-old man from a neighboring village, was found in possession of a human arm bone. Upon questioning, he admitted that the bone was taken from Mr. Wash’s grave. Habeenzu’s confession has intensified suspicions of the crime being linked to superstitious beliefs about albino body parts being used in witchcraft rituals.





Further investigations revealed that Habeenzu did not act alone. He implicated another man, Mr. Rayford Hanyawa, a resident of the same area who is currently on the run. The duo allegedly conspired to exhume the grave for reasons yet to be fully uncovered. As Habeenzu remains in custody, police continue their search for Hanyawa, whose whereabouts remain unknown. Meanwhile, the community has been gripped by fear and outrage over the desecration of a sacred burial site.





The stolen human bone has been secured as evidence, and authorities are planning to conduct DNA tests to confirm its origin. Southern Province Deputy Police Commissioner Moono Faula Namalongo assured the public that no stone would be left unturned in bringing the perpetrators to justice. However, villagers remain skeptical, with many questioning how such a heinous act could occur undetected in a tightly-knit rural community.





This disturbing case has reignited debates on the safety of burial sites in Zambia, particularly for vulnerable groups like albinos who often fall prey to ritual killings. Advocacy groups are calling for stringent measures to protect burial places and address harmful superstitions fueling such crimes. “This is not just an act of theft; it’s an attack on our culture and humanity,” said one activist.





As the investigation unfolds, the community of Chimpati is left grappling with an overwhelming sense of betrayal and grief. The desecration of Mr. Wash’s grave has not only reopened old wounds but also exposed the dark undercurrents of superstition and greed that continue to plague society.