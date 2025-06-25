ALESABAILA: HICHILEMA’S TRIBAL LOGIC ON BILL NO. 7- Fred M’membe

ALESABAILA: HICHILEMA’S TRIBAL LOGIC ON BILL NO. 7



It is absolutely irresponsible, tribal and illogical for Mr Hakainde Hichilema to accuse critics of Bill No.7 of harbouring hatred toward him purely because they regard him as a “pariah.”





Mr Hichilema made these seditious and tribal laced remarks during his meeting with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) yesterday at State House. During the meeting, he lamented the intense criticism surrounding his administration’s Constitution amendment proposals, arguing that previous presidents and governments amended the Constitution without such opposition, and claimed that the backlash against Bill No.7 emanates from personal hatred toward him.





Clearly, these unfortunate remarks only serve to confirm our unswerving concerns regarding the selective enforcement of tribal hate speech and sedition laws. By any reasonable standard, what Mr Hichilema uttered borders on tribalism, a criminality. Mr Hichilema’s words are not any different from those that have seen ordinary citizens and opposition politicians arrested, prosecuted, and even jailed. What he expressed is tribalism in its rawest form, and he ought to be ashamed of such reckless and divisive rhetoric.





It is deeply troubling that when challenged or cornered, Mr Hichilema defaults or automatically switches to petty justifications, habitually resorting to tribal undertones and playing the victim. Why? For instance, how does Mr Hichilema jump to accusing the Zambian people of tribal hatred simply because they have rejected his constitution-making process that is legally, morally, and politically questionable, non-consultative and unclear?





Is it sincere for Mr Hichilema to claim that he is hated by the same citizens who thunderously gave him one of the largest electoral margins in our democratic history in 2021? What kind of inferiority complex or internal struggle motivates this narrative from Mr Hichilema?





Ironically, Bill No. 7 has not even faced the same level of public resistance that the PF’s Bill No.10 did. When Mr. Hichilema and the UPND opposed Bill No.10, no one accused them of tribalism or hatred. Why then should dissent against Bill No.7 be interpreted as hate or tribalism? Is this a reflection of Mr Hichilema’s own resentment toward the PF and the late former president Edgar Chagwa Lungu?





During Bill No. 10 debate, the opposition mounted a robust campaign, and yet, no one was arrested for having dissenting views. Today, however, it seems that any form of criticism is met with accusations of sedition and hatred. This is a dangerous precedent and logic, especially since it’s coming from a Head of State.





But we are not surprised. We know this pattern of psychological manipulation by Mr Hichilema. The application of self-pity and imaginary tribal vulnerability as a strategy that was once used to rally support in their strongholds. But it won’t work this time. Zambians are demanding answers, transparency and inclusivity, not cheap emotional blackmail and primitive accusations. Ubwafya, umulumendo alitemwa ukumulumba napashili!





Let Mr Hichilema address the real issues on Bill No. 7. Let him also realise that no matter how noble his intentions may be on this issue, a flawed and none consultative procedure always undermines even the best of plans. The public’s concern is not with the Constitution amendments per se, but with the manner in which it is being pursued. In governance, procedure guarantees transparency and process protects the legitimacy of the content.





As for the tribal card Mr Hichilema is trying to play, we ask the following questions:

• Should Zambians refrain from disagreeing with him simply because of where he comes from?

• Were past presidents of this country removed from power based on tribe? Was Dr. Kenneth Kaunda voted out after 27 years because of his region? Was Dr. Frederick Chiluba’s third term bid rejected on tribal grounds? Did Zambians remove Mr. Rupiah Banda or Mr. Edgar Lungu from office because of where they hailed from?

• Did Mr Hichilema win the presidency with the support from just one tribe or region?





Asabaila sana. What’s really going on? Let him explain.



Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party