Alex Jones melts down over Minnesota shooter being ‘huge Trump supporter’

Noted right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Sunday called the recent shootings of multiple Democratic lawmakers in Minnesota “false flags.”

At one point claiming he’s “not the conspiracy theory guy,” Jones says, “He’s wearing a plastic mask. If you can believe it’s him. This thing smells of some type of sophisticated operation.”

He then said, “I said, let me see who these two Democrat lawmakers are that got shot… And what did they know? What were they about to release on Tim Walz? How do we know that wasn’t a CCP operative with a rubber mask on, which they did.”

Jones went on to ask, “What did I tell you in the last six months?”

“False flag shootings on lawmakers, on homes, on illegal alien demonstrations, on black churches… And then I said they find a dead body of a MAGA supporter so that they can’t defend themselves. And here we are. He’s a huge Trump supporter,” he added.