MORE senior Patriotic Front (PF) senior leaders have been searched and others interrogated in the ongoing crusade by investigative wings.



Those searched and interrogated include party stalwart, Alexander Chikwanda, who was questioned at home.

Former PF general secretary, Davies Mwila revealed that a number of individuals who included former ministers Alexander Chikwanda, Michael Katambo and Ronald Chitotela had been visited and searched.



Mr Mwila said the investigative wings ambushed Mr Chitotela’s farm in Kawambwa where they searched thoroughly but did not find anything.



He said it was a similar scenario with former Livestock minister Katambo whose farm in Masaiti was also searched by the investigative wings without yielding positive results.



Mr Mwila said others that were caught in the cross fire included MCC member Kebby Mbewe’s young brother whose house was dug in search of money suspected to have been buried on the premises.



He also said others that were searched included Eastern Province PF Chairperson Andrew Lubusha and Clint Sichamba the owner of Ndozo Lodges.



Meanwhile Mr Mwila said that it was now evident that the ruling UPND were trying to wipe out the PF as they had now unleashed the investigative wings on even the former First Lady.

He said that this was now a normal trend which had started in the Chiluba era after he tried by all means to destroy first republican president Kenneth Kaunda but failed.

Mr Mwila said that President Levy Mwanawasa also did the same with former president Chiluba and indicated that Mr Hichilema was going in the same direction.



‘’The president’s fight against corruption is not genuine and is targeted at wiping out the PF so that they do not have any serious competition in 2026 since they have failed to deliver on their campaign promises.



And Mr Chikwanda in an interview confirmed that he was visited by officers from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) who quizzed him about a number of issues.He said they concluded the meeting and he explained to them that he was not well enough to follow them to their offices.

Mr Chikwanda said that they had gone to his home where they engaged him but said he could not give any further details about the matter.

‘’Yes I can confirm that officers from the ACC had come to my house and I must say it was rather a professional and formal meeting,’’ Mr Chikwanda said. -Daily Nation