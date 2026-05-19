Alexander Mumba Sakala has been adopted by UPND to contest for the Metero Constituency

ALEXANDER Mumba Sakala has been named the United Party for National Development candidate for Matero and received an adoption certificate to contest the Aug. 13, 2026, general election.







Sakala thanked President Hakainde Hichilema and UPND members f

or their support, and said his focus would be on serving Matero residents through unity and development.





“First of all, I thank God Almighty for His grace and favor upon my life. I thank the Republican President, Hakainde HichilemaHakainde ,for the trust and leadership. I thank the people of Matero and the entire UPND family for believing in me and supporting this vision for development. To my family, friends, and everyone who has stood with me through this journey, thank you from the bottom of my heart. This victory is for all of us. The real work begins now.” He said.





The UPND has been issuing adoption certificates to approved candidates ahead of nominations under the Electoral Process (Amendment) Act No. 12 of 2026.



(Mwebantu, Tuesday, 19th May, 2026)