Alexandre Song Retires from Professional Football

“It is with great sadness that the time has come for me to hang up my boots,” a message from former Indomitable Lions defender Alexandre Dimitri Song Billong, better known as Alex Song, officially bringing to an end his over 20 years of professional football.

“My journey that began in Yaounde as a child, playing with no boots, in bare feet and on hard gravel, gave me the strength and courage to succeed. When I moved to France, playing for Bastia, I thought I had achieved a miracle. However, this was only the start as my journey continued to Arsenal and Barcelona, two of the greatest clubs in the world,” Alex Song said in an Instagram post.

Alexandre Song has hung up his boots at Djibouti Premier League side Arta/Solar 7, having moved to the East African club three years ago in 2020. As a captain for Arta/Solar, he helped the club to their first league title in 41 years in his first season at the club. He replicated that success the following year with another league title.

The former Arsenal player was present at Arsenal’s 3-1 victory over Burnley and was presented with a shirt by the club. At Arsenal, Song made over 200 appearances for the Gunners side before moving to FC Barcelona in 2012.

“So many people have helped me along the way. My wife, my kids, my family, my friends, my agent, my coaches and of course all my teammates whom I will forever be grateful. Of course, Charlton, West Ham, Rubin Kazan, Sion and Arta/Solar 7 will always remain in my heart.

Alexandre Song began his international career in 2002 with the France U16 before switching to Cameroon’s U17 in 2003. He went on to represent Cameroon’s U23 and the senior national side from 2005 until 2014 when he retired after the FIFA World Cup.

“Having the honour of representing my country 60 times fills me with great pride. I feel blessed with so many great memories that will remain with me forever,” the African U17 Winner and 2008 Africa Cup of Nations runner-up said.

“I would like to thank all the fans who have supported me along the way, I will treasure everything. I hope to see you all again soon.”