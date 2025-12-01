Algeria Host the first-ever International Conference on Colonial Crimes in Africa under President Tebboune’s patronage

Algeria Takes the Lead ✊
Hosting the first-ever International Conference on Colonial Crimes in Africa under President Tebboune’s patronage!
Ministers, historians & legal experts from across Africa and the Caribbean ️ gathered to forge a united front demanding:
✅ Official recognition of colonial-era atrocities
✅ Legal condemnation of colonialism
✅ Return of looted cultural treasures
“Justice isn’t hollow speeches—it’s truth & restitution,” said Algerian FM Ahmed Attaf.
AU Commissioner Bankole Adeoye called for stronger Pan-African unity + diaspora inclusion to criminalize colonialism globally—placing it alongside slavery & apartheid.