Algeria Host the first-ever International Conference on Colonial Crimes in Africa under President Tebboune’s patronage

Algeria Takes the Lead ✊

Hosting the first-ever International Conference on Colonial Crimes in Africa under President Tebboune’s patronage!





Ministers, historians & legal experts from across Africa  and the Caribbean ️ gathered to forge a united front demanding:



✅ Official recognition of colonial-era atrocities

✅ Legal condemnation of colonialism

✅ Return of looted cultural treasures





“Justice isn’t hollow speeches—it’s truth & restitution,” said Algerian FM Ahmed Attaf.





AU Commissioner Bankole Adeoye called for stronger Pan-African unity + diaspora inclusion to criminalize colonialism globally—placing it alongside slavery & apartheid.